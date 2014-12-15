Around the NFL

Seven plays that explain Week 15

Published: Dec 15, 2014 at 02:58 AM

Each week, the Around The NFL crew will choose the plays that defined Sunday.

One of the biggest plays in New England's Week 15 win was a Tom Brady run. After a first half dominated at the line of scrimmage by Miami, the Patriots had a huge touchdown drive to start the second half, highlighted by Brady's third-and-long run. Brady said he was going to slide, but he was "pretty pissed off." -- Gregg Rosenthal

Dez Bryant is a full grown man. With the stakes sky-high, the Cowboys wide receiver hauled in three touchdown receptions, including the back-breaker in the fourth quarter against the Eagles. -- Dan Hanzus

It wasn't pretty, but the Colts clinched the AFC South as the defense did just enough to shut down third-string quarterback Tom Savage. Vontae Davis -- who has been one of the NFL's best corners when healthy this season -- thwarted any threat of a disastrous ending with a fourth-down pick, slamming the door, and the Texans' season, shut. -- Kevin Patra

Peyton Manning's 33-yard flutter ball to Emmanuel Sanders is a good example of where the Broncos are on offense right now: ugly, but effective. Manning's arm isn't as strong as it was earlier in the season, so Denver is winning with defense and a heavy dose of C.J. Anderson. -- Chris Wesseling

Aaron Rodgers missed a wide open Jordy Nelson streaking down the field on the first of two interceptions to Baccari Rambo. Rodgers and his receivers had trouble getting on the same page against a swarming Bills defense, resulting in the worst game of the quarterback's career. -- Chris Wesseling

Odell Beckham is taking over the NFL. We couldn't just pick one play from the Giants rookie's amazing performance against the Redskins. A mortal lock for Offensive Rookie Of The Year honors. -- Dan Hanzus

Browns rookie quarterback Johnny Manziel looked lost from the first snap on Sunday, leading Cleveland to five first downs and just 107 total yards of offense in a blowout loss to the Bengals. His teammates were no help, but JFF's Total QBR of 1.0 was the lowest by any starting passer all season and the product of multiple misfires and two ugly interceptions. View the carnage at your own risk. -- Marc Sessler

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 15 and discusses all the playoff implications.

