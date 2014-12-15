Seven plays that explain Week 15

Browns rookie quarterback Johnny Manziel looked lost from the first snap on Sunday, leading Cleveland to five first downs and just 107 total yards of offense in a blowout loss to the Bengals. His teammates were no help, but JFF's Total QBR of 1.0 was the lowest by any starting passer all season and the product of multiple misfires and two ugly interceptions. View the carnage at your own risk. -- Marc Sessler