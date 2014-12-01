Around the NFL

Seven plays that explain Week 13

Published: Dec 01, 2014 at 02:31 AM
Marc Sessler

Each week, the Around The NFL crew will choose the plays that defined Sunday's action:

Philip Rivers and the San Diego Chargers have a brutal schedule down the stretch, but Sunday's performance in Baltimore showed that they can beat quality opponents. Rivers converted his first seven third-down throws, and constantly completed passes under duress. Keenan Allen helped matters by making some terrific grabs. -- Gregg Rosenthal

The NFL leader in yards from scrimmage over the last four weeks is ... C.J. Anderson. Denver is doing a great job blocking for Anderson, but he's also running over defenders and looks smooth in the passing game. Denver made the Chiefs look like also-rans, and now are in firm control of the AFC West. -- Gregg Rosenthal

Two punt returns for touchdowns in one half?!?! It marked just the fourth time in NFL history two TDs off blocked punts happened in the same game. Panthers special teams coordinator Richard Rodgers should be careful where he sits this week, because that seat is going to be hot. -- Kevin Patra

DeAndre Hopkins had the game of his NFL life on Sunday, racking up 238 yards and one touchdown in Houston's blowout win over Tennessee. His game was so good, we couldn't just pick one play. Hopkins has gone over 1,000 yards on the season and just might be -- apologies to Andre Johnson -- the Texans' best receiver. -- Dan Hanzus

Patrick Peterson might want to think twice before he crows about wanting to coverJulio Jones one-on-one. The Falcons receiver delivered a master class to the self-proclaimed best cornerback in the NFL. -- Dan Hanzus

Has the Johnny Manziel era begun in Cleveland? The rookie quarterback replaced an ineffective Brian Hoyer and led the Browns on an electric eight-play, 80-yard touchdown march capped by this 10-yard scoring gallop. It wasn't enough for the comeback, but we get the feeling Manziel will see major playing time down the stretch. -- Marc Sessler

The Jaguars' eventual revival will be buoyed by their budding defensive line. On Sunday, Sen'Derrick Marks showed some of that promise with a Jadeveon Clowney-esque burst through the porous Giants' front five. Unfortunately for running back Andre Williams, there was nowhere to go. -- Conor Orr

