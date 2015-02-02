Around the NFL

Seven plays that explain Super Bowl XLIX

Published: Feb 02, 2015 at 08:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

On Sunday the world witnessed quite possibly the greatest Super Bowl in history -- certainly the best I've watched.

The ebb and flow of the game offered a plethora of hinge points. Let's look at seven plays that explained the game (in chronological order, for the most part):

» The New England Patriots were dominating the game -- if not the scoreboard -- before Chris Matthews, a little-known fifth-string receiver, made a fantastic adjustment on a Russell Wilson pass. The 44-yard snag set up the game-tying score and changed the complexion of a game that felt like the Pats could pull away early.

» Yes, it's against a different defensive formation, but how can any Seattle fan watch the effort from Beast Mode on this 3-yard score and not wonder about that final play call of the game?

» What a beautiful throw from Tom Brady, reminding us that when the 37-year-old is on he can still be deadly. Rob Gronkowski came into the game as a mismatch for the Seahawks' linebackers. Lining up outside, Gronk has a huge size and speed advantage on K.J. Wright. It wasn't even fair.

» Seattle picked off Brady twice. Jeremy Lane took away early points with an end zone interception, and Bobby Wagner's pick led to a touchdown that put the Seahawks up 10 points in the third quarter. However, on both plays, the Seahawks lost key defenders.

» Lane suffered a gruesome-looking arm injury and exited. Brady then proceeded to pick on his replacement Tharold Simon all game, especially on the key fourth-quarter drives. On the Wagner pick, pass rusher Cliff Avril suffered a head injury and never returned. After Avril left, the Seahawks' pass rush lost its punch and allowed Brady time to pick them apart.

The culmination of two cold-blooded drives from Brady to give the Patriots a lead. The MVP was clinical in the fourth quarter. Julian Edelman made the backup Seahawks corners look silly all game, including here.

» Wait, what? After Jermaine Kearse's improbable catch, it felt like Russell Wilson and his magic would swipe another victory from the clutches of defeat. The unflappable Al Michaels' call was even of the stupefied variety. Would the Patriots lose another Super Bowl to a ridiculous play? Brady's expression sure seemed to say, "yes."

» The pick that sealed it, which will be questioned and dissected until the end of days.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps Super Bowl XLIX, including Malcolm Butler's game-sealing interception, Tom Brady's legacy and more. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Lions WR Calvin Johnson on Jameson Williams: 'Anything I can do to help him, I'll do that'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has a Hall of Famer in his corner. Calvin Johnson, who attended two of Detroit's mandatory minicamp practices this week and met Williams for the first time, later discussed the possibility of mentoring him.

news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton flattered other teams might want him, but Denver 'is home'

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton thinks it's "flattering" that other teams have sought him out in a trade, but he believes Denver is home and looks forward to a rebound year.

news

RB Miles Sanders ready for 'more opportunities' to help Panthers after Super Bowl disappointment

Panthers running back Miles Sanders is ready to take on a three-down workload after disappointing usage in his final game as a Philadelphia Eagle.

news

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill believes he could become NFL's first 2,000-yard wide receiver

After having an All-Pro season in his first year with the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes he can break Calvin Johnson's 1,964 receiving yards record in 2023.

news

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne feels he 'didn't give the team my best effort' in 2022

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne spoke to the media Friday and took personal responsibility for his lackluster 2022 season, saying that he "didn't give the team my best effort," but feels like he's seeing growth from himself and his teammates after the rough season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson says he's 'very appreciative' of Aaron Rodgers: 'I am learning a lot of football'

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to reporters on Friday for the first time since New York traded for Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

news

Vikings officially release four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings officially released running back Dalvin Cook on Friday after failing to find a trade partner over the offseason.

news

Patriots owner Robert Kraft confident New England can compete in 'most difficult division in the NFL'

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is optimistic his club can compete in the rugged AFC East after three consecutive years finishing out of first place.

news

Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins to visit Patriots next week

The DeAndre Hopkins tour has added a new destination to the circuit. Hopkins is set to visit the New England Patriots next week, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is ready to start 2023 season after Super Bowl appearance: 'Last year is over'

After making a Super Bowl appearance last season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts says it's time to move on heading into the 2023 season.

news

Seahawks' Pete Carroll on if safety Jamal Adams will be ready for 2023 season: 'We'll see'

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says the team doesn't know if safety Jamal Adams will be ready to start the 2023 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More