Seven NFL general managers who need a big draft

His pressure comes from the high expectations he's created for the organization and for a dry spot in his record. While Elway has done an incredible job in free agency, he hasn't had many draft successes over the last three years (his best draft pick since 2013 is ... Bradley Roby?) That hasn't hurt the Broncos much because he drafted so well early in his tenure and he's filled out the team with savvy veterans. But the Denver roster risks getting thin and older if he can't find some above-average starters.