Seven bold fantasy predictions for 2014

That doesn't leave a lot of cap space for anyone else, including Lynch. And basing this off of nothing other than common sense and a hunch, the team will likely make it at least somewhat of a priority to keep Lynch beyond this season. Having a guy like Marshawn on your roster is better than not having him, regardless of age and wear-and-tear, right? But the only way they can do that from a financial standpoint is to make sure his stats are somewhat deflated when the negotiating begins. Thus limit his touches, limit his stats, limit his market value.