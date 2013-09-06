Seton Hall students relish experiences with New York Giants

As the demand for certified athletic trainers has increased, so does the need for gaining real-world experience.
Seton Hall's website showed how some of the school's athletic trainer interns received some very unique on-the-job experience: They worked for the New York Giants during minicamps, OTAs and training camps.
Two of those student trainers wrote about their experiences.
The student trainers said they realized a dream by working at the camps. They added that they gained experience that far beyond the classroom.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor