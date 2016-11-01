Seth Roberts' game-winning score is best of Week 8

With less than two minutes to go in OT, the Raiders were faced with a fourth-and-3 from the Tampa 41. Sebastian Janikowski had just missed two 50-plus-yard field goals, so a third attempt for the veteran kicker was out of the cards. Jack Del Rio instead trusted his quarterback, who was having a career day to the tune of 513 passing yards, to extend the drive and at the very least get Oakland into field-goal range. Wouldn't you know it, Black Jack worked his magic once again.