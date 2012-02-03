Senser civil case resumes after 4-month hiatus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A wrongful death lawsuit against former Minnesota Vikings tight end Joe Senser and his wife, Amy, has resumed after a four-month break.
An attorney for the family of hit-and-run victim Anousone Phanthavong (ah-NOO'-sahn PAN'-tah-wong) met with the Sensers and their attorney Friday to discuss evidence-gathering issues.
The Star Tribune (http://bit.ly/wZ5YL3 ) reports results of the discussion are confidential.
A judge placed the civil case on hold in October. He ordered that neither side gather evidence while the criminal investigation continued.
Amy Senser is scheduled to stand trial April 23 on two counts of criminal vehicle homicide. She's charged with striking Phanthavong on a Minneapolis interstate ramp and leaving the scene in August.
Defense attorney Eric Nelson contends Senser did not know she struck someone that night. He wants the case dismissed.