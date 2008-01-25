Senior Bowl: Unpolished offensive linemen need time to develop

Baker struggled in the 1-on-1 drills early in the week. He needed to be at left tackle where he looked more comfortable than he did at right tackle. His best day by far was Wednesday when he put Xavier Adibi on his back with a two-hand punch in the 9-on-7 drills and was successful in most of his team period pass-pro blocks. The opinions vary on where Baker will be drafted between first and early second round at this point, but it is still too early to tell. I know he showed up here in Mobile as one of the top tackles in the draft, and that goes a long way with the offensive line coaches who are just beginning their evaluations. A personnel director pointed out to me that Baker was rarely on the ground, and there are a few top prospects not here who struggle to stay on their feet.