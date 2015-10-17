Sen'Derrick Marks set to make 2015 debut for Jaguars

Even with Blake Bortles on pace for nearly 4,200 yards and more than 30 touchdowns, the Jacksonville Jaguars have managed just one win in five games.
The defense was the culprit in Week 5, as the Buccaneers racked up a season-high 38 points and 369 yards.
While the talented young offense is off to Jacksonville's best start since 2007, Gus Bradley's defense simply lacks star power, as we pointed out on the Around The NFL Podcast this week.
With leading tackler Paul Posluszny due back from an ankle sprain and disruptive defensive tackle Sen'Derrick Marks set to make his 2015 debut, that could change as soon as this Sunday's game versus the Texans.
A Pro Bowl alternate last year, Marks recorded 8.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 16 quarterback hurries before tearing his ACL against Houston in the season finale.
"I feel good about it," Marks said of his return, via the Florida Times-Union. "I've had a good two weeks of practice. I'm 100 percent ready, but I still don't know what to expect."
Marks has been the best player on the Jaguars' roster the past two years. If he can regain pre-injury form, Bradley's team can still make some noise in the NFL's weakest division.