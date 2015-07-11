Sen'Derrick Marks believes he'll be ready for Week 1

Sen'Derrick Marks led the Jacksonville Jaguars with 8.5 sacks before tearing his ACL in the final game of 2014.
Despite the short recovery period before the 2015 season, the defensive tackle is optimistic that he will be ready for the Jags' season opener.
"I actually posted a video last week of going through the bags, just showing the progress," Marks told the team's official website during a youth camp this week. "Five months, this month will be six months out, and I think we're coming along with it."
While Marks won't predict he'll be on the field September 13 for the Jags' opener against the Carolina Panthers, he likes his chances.
"(I'm) not saying what's exactly going to happen within the next two months, but I think I'm going to be pretty ready for it," he said.
Marks could start training camp on the PUP list, which he could come off at any point during the preseason. If he began the regular season on the PUP list, he'd miss the Jags' first six games.
With edge rusher Dante Fowler out for the year, getting Marks back for the start of the season would be a big boon for a limp Jags pass rush. The 28-year-old Marks rated the No. 9 pass-rushing defensive tackle in 2014, according to Pro Football Focus.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the latest news surrounding Jason Pierre-Paul's injury, as well as the Mettenberger and Watt feud. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.