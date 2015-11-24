Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2016 class

The original field of 108 nominees and these selections will be cut to 15 in early January. The group of semifinalists includes 22 players and three coaches, with 15 players on offense alone. Two of the biggest names are in their first year of eligibility: Brett Favre and Terrell Owens. Favre is certain to be a first-ballot choice, while T.O. will be one of the more fascinating case studies in recent history. The third player in his first year of eligibility, Alan Fancea, also has a real chance to make it to Canton.