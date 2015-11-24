Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2016 class

Published: Nov 24, 2015 at 11:58 AM

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2016 was trimmed down to 25 on Tuesday during NFL Network's Gold Jacket Semifinalists special.

The original field of 108 nominees and these selections will be cut to 15 in early January. The group of semifinalists includes 22 players and three coaches, with 15 players on offense alone. Two of the biggest names are in their first year of eligibility: Brett Favre and Terrell Owens. Favre is certain to be a first-ballot choice, while T.O. will be one of the more fascinating case studies in recent history. The third player in his first year of eligibility, Alan Fancea, also has a real chance to make it to Canton.

The Class of 2016 then will be selected on Feb. 6 from the list of 15 modern-era finalists plus three senior nominees. The 2016 Senior Finalists are Ken Stabler (QB with Oakland Raiders, Houston Oilers, New Orleans Saints) and Dick Stanfel (Guard with Detroit Lions, Washington Redskins).

Former Broncos running back (and current NFL Network analyst) Terrell Davis and former Rams linebacker Kevin Greene have made the semifinalist list ten times, the most of any of the nominees. Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy, Don Coryell, and Ty Law are also among the most fascinating names that will be debated in January.

A look at the complete list is below, and NFL Media's Elliot Harrison ranks the 25 players right here:

1) Morten Andersen, K --New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings (Times as a Semifinalist: 4)

2) Steve Atwater, S --Denver Broncos, New York Jets (times as a semifinalist: 5)

3)*Tony Boselli, T --*Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans (times as a semifinalist: 1)

4)*Isaac Bruce, WR --* Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, San Francisco 49ers (times as a semifinalist: 2)

5)*Don Coryell, Coach --* St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Chargers (times as a semifinalist: 8)

6)*Roger Craig, RB --*San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Raiders, Minnesota Vikings (times as a semifinalist: 8)

7)*Terrell Davis, RB --*Denver Broncos (times as a semifinalist: 10)

8)*Tony Dungy, Coach -*- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts (times as a semifinalist: 3)

9)*Alan Faneca, G --*Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals (times as a semifinalist: 1)

10)*Brett Favre, QB --*Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings (times as a semifinalist: 1)

11)*Kevin Greene, LB/DE --* Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers (times as a semifinalist: 10)

12)*Marvin Harrison, WR --*Indianapolis Colts (times as a semifinalist: 3)

13)*Torry Holt, WR --*St. Louis Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars (times as a semifinalist: 2)

14)*Joe Jacoby, T --*Washington Redskins (times as a semifinalist: 6)

15)*Edgerrin James, RB --*Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks (times as a semifinalist: 2)

16)*Jimmy Johnson, Coach --*Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins (times as a semifinalist: 3)

17)*Mike Kenn, T --*Atlanta Falcons (times as a semifinalist: 2)

18)*Ty Law, CB --*New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos (times as a semifinalist: 2)

19)*John Lynch, FS --*Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos (times as a semifinalist: 4)

20)*Kevin Mawae, C/G --*Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans (times as a semifinalist: 2)

21)*Karl Mecklenburg, LB --*Denver Broncos (times as a semifinalist: 5)

22)*Sam Mills, LB --*New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers (times as a semifinalist: 1)

23)*Terrell Owens, WR --*San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals (times as a semifinalist: 1)

24)*Orlando Pace, T --*St. Louis Rams, Chicago Bears (times as a semifinalist: 2)

25)*Kurt Warner, QB --*St. Louis Rams, New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals (times as a semifinalist: 2)

Visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame's website for more information on the 2016 nominees. Who do you think should be in the Hall? Vote now!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets OT Mekhi Becton 'excited' for training camp, feels 'more confident' entering 2023 season

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton says this has been the "most excited" he's felt for a training camp as he enters his fourth NFL season.

news

Justin Simmons 'excited to get the ball rolling' with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton

With the Denver Broncos looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015, safety Justin Simmons is "excited to get the ball rolling" with head coach Sean Payton.

news

Jadeveon Clowney admits 'it would be nice' to return to Texans, has 'no timetable' on signing somewhere

Free-agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has no timetable on picking a team to join this offseason, but he admitted "it would be nice" to have a reunion with the Houston Texans.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown nearly struck by car during charity bike ride

Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown was nearly struck by a car while participating in the sixth annual Eagles Autism Challenge, a charity bike ride. The two-time Pro Bowler later tweeted reassurances that he is fine after the close call.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More