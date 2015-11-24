Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2016 class

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2016 was trimmed down to 25 on Tuesday during NFL Network's Gold Jacket Semifinalists special.
The original field of 108 nominees and these selections will be cut to 15 in early January. The group of semifinalists includes 22 players and three coaches, with 15 players on offense alone. Two of the biggest names are in their first year of eligibility: Brett Favre and Terrell Owens. Favre is certain to be a first-ballot choice, while T.O. will be one of the more fascinating case studies in recent history. The third player in his first year of eligibility, Alan Fancea, also has a real chance to make it to Canton.
The Class of 2016 then will be selected on Feb. 6 from the list of 15 modern-era finalists plus three senior nominees. The 2016 Senior Finalists are Ken Stabler (QB with Oakland Raiders, Houston Oilers, New Orleans Saints) and Dick Stanfel (Guard with Detroit Lions, Washington Redskins).
Former Broncos running back (and current NFL Network analyst) Terrell Davis and former Rams linebacker Kevin Greene have made the semifinalist list ten times, the most of any of the nominees. Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy, Don Coryell, and Ty Law are also among the most fascinating names that will be debated in January.
A look at the complete list is below, and NFL Media's Elliot Harrison ranks the 25 players right here:
1) Morten Andersen, K --New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings (Times as a Semifinalist: 4)
6)*Roger Craig, RB --*San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Raiders, Minnesota Vikings (times as a semifinalist: 8)
9)*Alan Faneca, G --*Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals (times as a semifinalist: 1)
10)*Brett Favre, QB --*Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings (times as a semifinalist: 1)
11)*Kevin Greene, LB/DE --* Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers (times as a semifinalist: 10)
15)*Edgerrin James, RB --*Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks (times as a semifinalist: 2)
18)*Ty Law, CB --*New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos (times as a semifinalist: 2)
20)*Kevin Mawae, C/G --*Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans (times as a semifinalist: 2)
23)*Terrell Owens, WR --*San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals (times as a semifinalist: 1)
25)*Kurt Warner, QB --*St. Louis Rams, New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals (times as a semifinalist: 2)
Visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame's website for more information on the 2016 nominees.