Around the NFL

Semifinalists announced for '17 Hall of Fame Class

Published: Nov 16, 2016 at 12:00 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

A field of 94 nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2017 was condensed to 26 candidates on Wednesday during NFL Network's Gold Jacket Semifinalists special.

The 26 semifinalists will be trimmed to 15 finalists in early January. The current group includes 15 offensive stars, eight defensive stalwarts, two coaches and one kicker.

Among the first-year eligibles, former San Diego Chargers running back (and current NFL Network analyst) LaDainian Tomlinson is the headliner.

The 2006 NFL Most Valuable Player, Tomlinson was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and six-time All-Pro across 11 seasons with the Chargers and New York Jets. He ranks fifth in career rushing yards (13,684), seventh in all-purpose yards (18,456) and third in touchdowns (162).

Other first-year eligibles include safety Brian Dawkins, defensive end Jason Taylor and wide receiver Hines Ward.

Those players will be joined by 2016 finalists such as Kurt Warner, Terrell Davis, Terrell Owens, John Lynch and Don Coryell.

Davis, the former Denver Broncos running back, has made the semifinalist list 11 times, the most of any nominee this year.

Davis, Warner, Owens and former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson will be interesting names to track when the debates heat up in January. Once the list is reduced to 15 finalists, those candidates will join Senior Finalist Kenny Easley and 2017 Contributor Finalists Jerry Jones and Paul Tagliabue when the 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee meets to vote on the eve of Super Bowl LI.

Here is the complete list of semifinalists (names listed in alphabetical order):

  1. Morten Andersen, kicker (New Orleans Saints, 1982-1994; Atlanta Falcons, 1995-2000; 2006-07; New York Giants, 2001; Kansas City Chiefs, 2002-03; Minnesota Vikings, 2004)
    1. Steve Atwater, safety (Denver Broncos, 1989-1998; New York Jets, 1999)
    2. Tony Boselli, offensive tackle (Jacksonville Jaguars, 1995-2001; Houston Texans, 2002)
    3. Isaac Bruce, wide receiver (Los Angeles Rams, 1994; St. Louis Rams, 1995-2007; San Francisco 49ers, 2008-09)
    4. Don Coryell, coach (St. Louis Cardinals, 1973-77; San Diego Chargers, 1978-1986)
    5. Roger Craig, running back (San Francisco 49ers, 1983-1990; Los Angeles Raiders, 1991; Minnesota Vikings, 1992-93)
    6. Terrell Davis, running back (Denver Broncos, 1995-2001)
    7. Brian Dawkins, safety (Philadelphia Eagles, 1996-2008; Denver Broncos, 2009-2011)
    8. Alan Faneca, guard (Pittsburgh Steelers, 1998-2007; New York Jets, 2008-09; Arizona Cardinals, 2010)
    9. Chris Hinton, offensive tackle/guard (Baltimore Colts, 1983; Indianapolis Colts, 1984-89; Atlanta Falcons, 1990-93; Minnesota Vikings, 1994-95)
    10. Torry Holt, wide receiver (St. Louis Rams, 1999-2008; Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009)
    11. Joe Jacoby, offensive tackle (Washington Redskins, 1981-1993)
    12. Edgerrin James, running back (Indianapolis Colts, 1999-2005; Arizona Cardinals, 2006-08; Seattle Seahawks, 2009)
    13. Jimmy Johnson, coach (Dallas Cowboys, 1989-1993; Miami Dolphins, 1996-99)
    14. Mike Kenn, offensive tackle (Atlanta Falcons, 1978-1994)
    15. Ty Law, cornerback (New England Patriots, 1995-2004; New York Jets, 2005, '08; Kansas City Chiefs, 2006-07; Denver Broncos, 2009)
    16. John Lynch, safety (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1993-2003; Denver Broncos, 2004-07)
    17. Clay Matthews, linebacker (Cleveland Browns, 1978-1993; Atlanta Falcons, 1994-96)
    18. Kevin Mawae, center (Seattle Seahawks, 1994-97; New York Jets, 1998-2005; Tennessee Titans, 2006-09)
    19. Karl Mecklenburg, linebacker (Denver Broncos, 1983-1994)
    20. Terrell Owens, wide receiver (San Francisco 49ers, 1996-2003; Philadelphia Eagles, 2004-05; Dallas Cowboys, 2006-08; Buffalo Bills, 2009; Cincinnati Bengals, 2010)
    21. Jason Taylor, defensive end (Miami Dolphins, 1997-2007, '09, 2011; Washington Redskins, 2008; New York Jets, 2010)
    22. LaDainian Tomlinson, running back (San Diego Chargers, 2001-09; New York Jets, 2010-11)
    23. Hines Ward, wide receiver (Pittsburgh Steelers, 1998-2011)
    24. Kurt Warner, quarterback (St. Louis Rams, 1998-2003; New York Giants, 2004; Arizona Cardinals, 2005-09)
    25. Darren Woodson, safety (Dallas Cowboys, 1992-2003)
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll rules out Jamal Adams for Week 1 vs. Rams

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams' return from a torn quad will have to wait until at least Week 2. Pete Carroll on Friday ruled out Adams for the opener against the Rams.
news

Saints' Juwan Johnson aiming to break into 'great' tier of TEs in 2023

Saints tight end Juwan Johnson, a sleeper candidate in the 2023 fantasy football landscape, is looking to make a leap in his fourth season in the NFL. 
news

Mike Evans' agent sets Sept. 9 deadline in contract talks with Buccaneers

﻿Mike Evans﻿' agent has set a deadline on negotiating a new contract for the Buccaneers star receiver. Evans' agent, Deryk Gilmore, said he would cut off contract talks next Saturday, Sept. 9, a day before the season starts.
news

Titans' Derrick Henry aims to show RB value in 2023 season: 'We just want our share due'

Running backs remain in the spotlight heading into the 2023 season. ﻿Derrick Henry﻿, one of the best running backs in the NFL, is out to show the position still holds immense value.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce pleads for DE Chris Jones' return: 'Chris, can you please come back? You're really scaring me, man' 

Kicking off Season 2 of the "New Heights" show with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, Travis underscored the importance of Chris Jones playing, with Jason jokingly suggesting Jones should sit out most of the season.
news

Former first-rounder Noah Igbinoghene on fresh start with Cowboys: 'I honestly needed it'

Noah Igbinoghene is getting another lease on his career in Dallas, one he believes he "needed," after struggling through three years in Miami. 
news

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel lauds RB Raheem Mostert for how he's handled 'ton of noise' this offseason

Despite rumors of big-name backs being added along with a buzzy rookie, Raheem Mostert has handled himself well and remains the RB1 for the Miami Dolphins.
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp day to day after suffering 'setback' with hamstring

Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp experienced a "setback" in his road back from a hamstring injury, Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Thursday, adding Kupp suffered a "muscle strain." Kupp is considered day to day, per McVay.
news

Patriots claim QB Matt Corral off waivers to back up Mac Jones

The New Patriots claimed former Panthers quarterback Matt Corral via waivers on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson agrees to terms on contract extension

The Minnesota Vikings and ﻿T.J. Hockenson﻿ have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with the Vikings that is worth $68.5 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.