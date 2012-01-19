Semi-Super showdowns approach; should Colts seek a Duck?

Published: Jan 18, 2012 at 09:56 PM

With Championship Sunday just three days away, some of the key combatants will appear on NFL Network Thursday to talk about the big games, including the loquacious Terrell Suggs of the Ravens, Patrick Chung of the Patriots and Dashon Goldson of the 49ers. Tune into "Around The League Live" at 5 p.m. ET, followed by "Total Access" at 7 p.m.

Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:

» Before turning your full attention to Sunday's tilts, take a look back at last weekend with Sound FX clips from some thrilling divisional playoff games, including an instant classic at Candlestick Park.

» Led by the best front seven in football, San Francisco's defense is upending what we thought we knew about this pass-happy season, Elliot Harrison writes.

» Check out the latest Rich Eisen podcast, where Rich is joined by NBC's Cris Collinsworth, his old ESPN buddy Chris Fowler, "The Good Wife" star Josh Charles and our own Michael Lombardi and Steve Mariucci.

» Oregon's Chip Kelly doesn't have any NFL coaching experience, but Michael Lombardi presents a convincing argument as to why the Coltsshould turn to him to fill their vacancy.

» As eyes begin to shift toward the 2012 NFL Draft, NFL.com draft analyst Bucky Brooks presents his top 50 prospects.

» Stephen J. Dubner, co-author of the best-selling "Freakonomics", investigates whether hard work or talent plays a bigger part in becoming the best in the NFL.

» The nicknames "Ghost to the Post" and the "Immaculate Reception" had to come from somewhere. You can be a part of NFL history and help name the greatest moments from this season's divisional playoffs.

» The February issue of NFL Magazine will feature an exclusive interview with the controversial Ndamukong Suh, a profile of Aaron Rodgers, pivotal playoff moments and more.

» Happy birthday to Broncos defensive end Elvis Dumervil, who turns 28 Thursday. Also celebrating birthdays are former NFL coach Dan Reeves (68) and former Seahawks offensive tackle Walter Jones (38).

