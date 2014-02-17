Seferian-Jenkins should be top TE at combine

Troy Niklas, Notre Dame: Niklas surprised some by turning pro early, but he should be among the first five or so tight ends off the board despite not seeing much playing time until the 2013 season. He was a touted offensive tackle in high school and might be the best blocker among the tight ends. Niklas (6-7, 270) was nicknamed "Hercules" by his Irish teammates. How will he test at the combine?