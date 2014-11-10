Around the NFL

Seferian-Jenkins confronted about Instagram picture

Published: Nov 10, 2014 at 10:07 AM

Austin Seferian-Jenkins celebrated a touchdown reception Sunday by doing the Captain Morgan pose, complete with one cleat resting on the football.

This is not allowed. Seferian-Jenkins used the football as a prop in his celebration, which warrants a 15-yard penalty. The Atlanta Falcons took advantage of their good field position and went on a go-ahead touchdown drive in a 27-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Seferian-Jenkins said later he knew he messed up by the time he reached the sideline. Perhaps, but that didn't stop the tight end from posting a picture of his flagged celebration on Instagram with the caption, "Everybody has a little captain in them. #Itsabucslife."

This second lapse in judgment did not escape the notice of Bucs coach Lovie Smith, who we imagine has enough things to worry about right now.

"When guys make mistakes, I confront them immediately, which happened this time," Smith said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. "How's that?

"The penalty of course, right away. And when I found out about the Instagram ... I'm on Facebook a little bit so I can get pictures of my grandchild. Besides that, I'm not really into the rest of the stuff. Once it came to my attention, then I confronted him."

That conversation couldn't have been pleasant for Seferian-Jenkins, who deleted his Instagram photo. Sad tales from the pirate's deck.

