Seferian-Jenkins apologizes for 'lapse of judgement'

Austin Seferian-Jenkins spoke for the first time since getting kicked off the field by coach Dirk Koetter last week.
The third-year pro told reporters Tuesday during the opening session of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' mandatory minicamp that he was apologetic for his actions.
"It's a learning process. I'm ready today and excited to get back to work and get this behind me ... I won't let it happen again," Seferian-Jenkins said, via the Tampa Bay Times.
After getting booted from the field for what Koetter said was "not knowing what he was doing," ASJ got into a fracas with fans on social media. Again, the tight end apologized.
"It was a lapse of judgment," Seferian-Jenkins said. "Obviously it was not a good day. I was sent off the field. I was frustrated. I can't take it out on the fans. That's not fair to them at all. All they want is a winner, all they want is me to be successful, all they want me to be is great. They just want me to get ready and I respect that. For any of the fans I offended, I'm sorry. I can't wait to get to work and be the best tight end I can be for you guys."
An apology is fine. The learning part is key. Learning on the field will make it easier to ignore the noise on Twitter.
ASJ has been injured throughout the first two years of his career. Taking himself off the field by not understanding the offense can't happen if he wants to leap Cameron Brate for the starting gig and earn snaps.
Koetter isn't attached to ASJ, and while the tight end offers athleticism and pass-catching, he's no lock to receive a role in the Bucs' offense in 2016.