Secret to Andy Dalton's success: His hairstyle?

Does the major uptick in play from the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback channel back to natural improvement or -- bear with us here -- his vastly improved hairstyle?
ESPN.com's Coley Harvey wondered the same, even going out of his way to ask the question to Dalton's wife, Jordan.
"How much has his hair done what?" Jordan asked, before assuring Harvey: "None at all."
"He has some crazy cowlicks and some kinks in his hair, so he has a hairstyle now that works with everything that he's got going on," she added. "I don't know if that's related to anything on the field -- I mean, maybe -- but he does look good."
Ditching his fifth-grade-style crewcut, the signal-caller has opted for an edgy, ginger-infused coiffure that leans on a dab of product to give Dalton a hint of danger.
"It is, it's a good 'do," Jordan Dalton said. "I had a little bit of encouragement, but he's pretty hands-on with his hair, too."
Dalton, once the constant target of snickers, has played out of his mind all season for the undefeated Bengals.
Still, that long-suffering fan base doesn't care how Dalton engineers his fiery-red mane. They just want to win a playoff game for the first time in 24 years, an event that feels likely come January.