Secret's out: Pass-happy teams have nowhere to run

» The free fall of Drew Brees is astounding. It has raised all sorts of ugly questions that were forgotten a year ago when he had the most productive season in Saints history. Is everything still OK with the shoulder on which he underwent major reconstructive surgery, prompting his departure from the Chargers? Is the fact he is a smaller quarterback posing a problem with his ability to see defenders, many of whom are able to use lateral quickness to block the throwing lanes he attempts to create with lateral movement? Is he or Sean Payton's scheme simply dictating too much of where he is trying to go with the ball? Something is terribly wrong, because Brees has become as much of an accident waiting to happen as the quarterback he faced in the NFC Championship, Rex Grossman. After throwing four interceptions against the Titans, Brees has seven for the season, two of which have been returned for touchdowns (giving him one more scoring throw to opponents than he has to teammates).