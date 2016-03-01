Second-year WRs worthy of extra fantasy attention

Think about that ... the 2014 season alone had three receivers (Beckham Jr., Evans, Benjamin) finish in the top 20 at the position. That's just one fewer than had reached that plateau over a 10-year span in the 2000s! Of those four, Colston was the lone receiver not to experience a major decline as a sophomore. In fact, he scored almost 35 more points than he did as a rookie. Boldin missed six games as a sophomore, which was part of the reason for his decline. He was still on pace to return disappointing totals, however.