Second-year rushers often offer lower fantasy returns

Since 2005, a total of 19 rookie running backs have finished in the top 20 in fantasy points at the position. Of those backs, 13 (68 percent) saw a decline the following year. The average decline among those 13 runners was 69.6 points. Even if we eliminate Martin's 206.4-point drop off in 2013 (he missed 10 games due to injuries), the average decline is still 58.2 points. The average increase in production the other seven runners saw was 48.6 points ... but much of that uptick was the result of Johnson's (+138.1) and Bell's (+115.6) statistical explosions. In fact, three of the remaining four backs saw rises of 23.1 points or fewer. Lynch (+9.4) and Peterson (+4.6) saw increases of fewer than 10 points.