Second-round pick Myles Jack signs with Jaguars

Published: May 13, 2016 at 09:41 AM

One of the highest-profile second-round picks in recent memory has now officially signed his contract.

Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack, whose knee issues could eventually lead to microfracture surgery or another serious knee procedure, fell all the way to the Jacksonville Jaguars at pick No. 36. But on Friday afternoon, a day when several top picks signed their rookie deals, he couldn't look happier.

Jack should factor into coach Gus Bradley's defense immediately. A rotating core of linebackers featuring Dan Skuta, Telvin Smith, Paul Posluszny and Jack should be formidable and versatile enough to play behind a new and improved defensive line. Jacksonville made a massive push to revamp its defense this offseason, which included the signing of top free agent Malik Jackson and the drafting of cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Jack has been honest about the pain his draft night fall caused, but said in recent weeks that his knee feels fine. He is looking forward to proving 31 other teams wrong, and signing a contract is the first step.

