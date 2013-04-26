Second-round mock draft: Matt Barkley, Geno Smith picked early

NEW YORK -- The first round of the 2013 NFL Draft was full of surprises, which left several blue-chip prospects on the board heading into the second day of the event. From Geno Smith and Matt Barkley to Tank Carradine and Manti Te'o, several Pro Bowl-caliber talents will come off the board quickly on Friday night.
Given some time to reflect on team needs and available players, here is how I see the second round playing out in Radio City Music Hall ...
33) Jacksonville Jaguars -- Matt Barkley, QB, USC.David Caldwell picks a quarterback to officially usher in the Gus Bradley era.
34) San Francisco 49ers -- Margus Hunt, DE, SMU. Hunt is selected to serve an apprenticeship under Justin Smith as the 5-technique in the 49ers' 3-4 scheme.
35) Philadelphia Eagles -- Geno Smith, QB, West Virginia.Chip Kelly lands his triggerman in the second round with Smith surprisingly falling down the charts.
36) Detroit Lions -- Menelik Watson, OT, Florida State. Martin Mayhew gambles on Watson's upside as Matthew Stafford's backside protector.
37) Cincinnati Bengals -- Giovani Bernard, RB, North Carolina. Bernard is a better fit in the Bengals' one-back offense than Eddie Lacy.
38) Arizona Cardinals -- Eddie Lacy, RB, Alabama.Bruce Arians gets a big, bruising runner to alleviate the pressure on Carson Palmer in the pocket.
39) New York Jets -- Zach Ertz, TE, Stanford.Mark Sanchez would benefit from a big-bodied pass catcher like Ertz between the hashes.
40) Tennessee Titans -- Kawann Short, DT, Purdue. Short is an energetic interior defender with explosive rush skills.
41) Buffalo Bills -- Robert Woods, WR, USC. Woods gives Stevie Johnson a polished playmaker on the opposite side of the field.
42) Oakland Raiders -- Cornellius "Tank" Carradine, DE, Florida State. Combining this pick with the first-round selection of D.J. Hayden, Reggie McKenzie is done gambling on players with health concerns.
43) Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- John Jenkins, DT, Georgia.Greg Schiano continues to build a formidable defense with the addition of a big, imposing defender.
44) Carolina Panthers -- Johnthan Banks, CB, Mississippi State. The Panthers would love to add a playmaking cornerback like Banks to upgrade a leaky secondary.
45) San Diego Chargers -- Manti Te'o, ILB, Notre Dame. Te'o is a natural fit in the middle of the Chargers' 3-4 scheme, alongside the emerging Donald Butler.
46) Buffalo Bills -- Gavin Escobar, TE, San Diego State.Scott Chandler's ACL injury opens the door for Buddy Nix to add a big, athletic tight end who can help EJ Manuel quickly transition to the pro game.
47) Dallas Cowboys -- John Cyprien, S, Florida International. Cyprien is the heavy hitter the Cowboys need to discourage opposing quarterbacks from taking shots over the middle of the field.
48) Pittsburgh Steelers -- Quinton Patton, WR, Louisiana Tech. Patton is not a blazer, but he is a polished playmaker with the skills to develop into a No. 1 receiver as a pro.
49) New York Giants -- Sio Moore, OLB, Connecticut. A lack of athletic playmakers on the second level has greatly contributed to the demise of the Giants' defense.
50) Chicago Bears -- Arthur Brown, LB, Kansas State. Brown is the kind of athletic defender who typically thrives in the Bears' Tampa 2 scheme.
51) Washington Redskins -- Kevin Minter, LB, LSU.Jim Haslett would put the ultra-productive Minter in a position to succeed as the Redskins' "Mike" linebacker behind the three-man front.
52) New England Patriots -- Justin Hunter, WR, Tennessee. Hunter's speed and athleticism on the outside would lift the blanket on Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez over the middle of the field.
53) Cincinnati Bengals -- Duke Williams, S, Nevada.Marvin Lewis has been searching for an athletic defender in the deep middle. Williams answers the call and adds toughness to the Bengals' emerging defense.
54) Miami Dolphins -- Terron Armstead, OT, Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Jeff Ireland didn't address the offensive line in the first round, but the selection of Armstead increases the talent along the front line and helps ensure that Ryan Tannehill will throw from a clean pocket on passing downs.
55) Green Bay Packers -- Kiko Alonso, LB, Oregon.A.J. Hawk is on the way out, so the time is right to bring in a hard hitter like Alonso to groom for a bigger role down the line.
56) Seattle Seahawks -- Khaseem Greene, OLB, Rutgers.Pete Carroll can never get enough playmakers on the field. Greene is a run-and-chase linebacker with exceptional instincts and awareness.
57) Houston Texans -- Robert Alford, CB, Southeastern Louisiana. Alford is a standout corner/return man with explosive speed and quickness.
58) Denver Broncos -- Jamar Taylor, CB, Boise State. Taylor is a polished cover corner with the size, athleticism and speed to match up with the big-bodied receivers in the AFC West.
59) New England Patriots -- Darius Slay, CB, Mississippi State. The fastest cornerback at the NFL Scouting Combine is also a talented defender with spectacular cover skills.
60) Atlanta Falcons -- Damontre Moore, DE, Texas A&M. Thomas Dimitroff will be ecstatic if Moore is available at the end of the second round. He offers impressive rush skills off the edge, but needs to mature on and off the field.
61) San Francisco 49ers -- Tyrann Mathieu, CB, LSU. The player formerly known as "The Honey Badger" is regarded as the top nickel corner in the draft, despite his off-field baggage.
62) Baltimore Ravens -- Keenan Allen, WR, Cal. The loss of Anquan Boldin could force Ozzie Newsome to turn to Allen as the Ravens' new monster over the middle.