Second-round mock draft: Fleener, Osweiler still available

The second day of the 2012 NFL Draft will provide teams with plenty of quality talent, but savvy evaluators must find a way to work up the charts to nab an overlooked blue-chip prospect. Based on Thursday night's events, here is I how envision the second round playing out Friday:
33. St. Louis Rams:Cordy Glenn, Georgia, G/OT:Jeff Fisher would love to rebuild the Rams' offensive with big, athletic blockers with position flexibility. Glenn certainly fits the bill.
34. Indianapolis Colts:Coby Fleener, Stanford, TE:Colts are excited to pick up Andrew Luck's favorite target at the top of the round.
35. Baltimore Ravens:Jonathan Martin, Stanford, OT: Ozzie Newsome should tab Martin as the eventual successor to Bryant McKinnie at left tackle despite concerns regarding the Stanford tackle's temperament and effort.
36. Denver Broncos:Jerel Worthy, Michigan State, DT:John Fox wants to beef up the Broncos' frontline with more athletic big bodies in the middle.
37. Cleveland Browns:Rueben Randle, LSU, WR: Mike Holmgren continues to remake the Browns' offense by adding a polished pass catcher with outstanding size, speed and ball skills.
38. Jacksonville Jaguars:Andre Branch, Clemson, DE: The Jaguars' pass rush desperately needs an explosive edge rusher like Branch in the rotation.
39. St. Louis Rams:Stephen Hill, Georgia Tech, WR:Sam Bradford would welcome a big, athletic target like Hill to feature in the passing game.
40. Carolina Panthers:Alshon Jeffery, South Carolina, WR: The Panthers need to surround Cam Newton with a host of dynamic weapons in the passing game. Jeffery's size and athleticism make him a tough guard, particularly in the red zone.
41. Buffalo Bills:Mike Adams, Ohio State, OT: Buddy Nix is not content with the Bills' offensive tackle situation, so taking a flier on the talented Adams is a sensible selection at this point.
42. Miami Dolphins:Bobby Massie, Ole Miss: With Marc Colombo officially retired, the Dolphins could use a physical right tackle to shore up offensive line.
43. Seattle Seahawks:Zach Brown, North Carolina, LB:Pete Carroll wants to improve the speed and athleticism of Seahawks' linebacker corps. Brown's extraordinary explosiveness makes him a perfect fit.
44. Kansas City Chiefs:Mychal Kendricks, Cal, ILB: The Chiefs have knocked their recent drafts out of the park by consistently selecting tough, productive players like Kendricks in early rounds.
45. St. Louis Rams:Lamar Miller, Miami, RB:Steven Jackson is starting to slow down, so the time is right to add an explosive complementary runner to shoulder some of the offensive load.
46. Philadelphia Eagles:Lavonte David, Nebraska, OLB:Andy Reid is intent on rebuilding his defense with athletic playmakers with instincts and awareness.
47. New York Jets:Courtney Upshaw, Alabama, OLB: The Jets' defense has taken a step back without an established pass rusher to press the pocket off the edge. Upshaw isn't explosive but is a gritty competitor with a knack for getting to the quarterback.
48. New England Patriots:Trumaine Johnson, Montana, CB: The Patriots' secondary needs a facelift after surrendering numerous big plays in 2011. Johnson is a big, physical corner with excellent movement skills who could be a potential starter.
49. San Diego Chargers:*Peter Konz, Wisconsin, G/C: *The recent retirement of Kris Dielman and declining performance of Nick Hardwick makes it imperative for the Chargers to add a fundamentally sound player on the interior.
50. Chicago Bears:Janoris Jenkins, North Alabama, CB: If GM Phil Emery can find a comfort level with Jenkins' off-field issues, the selection of Jenkins would significantly upgrade the talent in the secondary.
51. Philadelphia Eagles:*Bernard Pierce, Temple, RB: *LeSean McCoy is an outstanding playmaker, but the Eagles need to add a big, physical runner to the rotation to handle some of the dirty work between the tackles.
52. Tennessee Titans:Devon Still, Penn State, DT: The Titans lost Jason Jones in free agency, so the team needs to find an imposing interior defender with size and strength.
53. Cincinnati Bengals:Vinny Curry, Marshall, DE:Marvin Lewis would love to add a hard-working edge player with rush skills. Curry is an underrated disruptive force as a pass rusher, and his presence would certainly bolster the Bengals' rush efforts.
54. Detroit Lions:Kelechi Osemele, Iowa State, G: Martin Mayhew might continue his efforts to upgrade the pass protection around Matthew Stafford with the addition of Osemele.
55. Atlanta Falcons:Dwayne Allen, Clemson, TE: It is time for the Falcons to find an eventual replacement for Tony Gonzalez.
56. Pittsburgh Steelers:Brandon Thompson, Clemson, NT: Casey Hampton is nearing the end of his career, so it is time for the Steelers to find a possible successor at nose tackle. Thompson isn't ideally suited to play the position at this time, but he has the frame to grow into the role within a year.
57. Denver Broncos:Brock Osweiler, Arizona State, QB: Osweiler is not a finished product at this point, but he could develop into a franchise-caliber quarterback after serving an apprenticeship behind Peyton Manning for a few years.
58. Houston Texans:Tommy Streeter, Miami, WR: The Texans' receiving corps needs a legitimate vertical threat to alleviate some of the pressure on Andre Johnson. Streeter possesses the size and athleticism to create mismatches against one-on-one coverage.
59. Green Bay Packers:Kendall Reyes, Connecticut, DT: Reyes is the ideal five-technique to line up beside Clay Matthews in the Packers' 3-4. He possesses the length to win against power players, but also flashes enough first-step quickness to press the pocket off the edge.
60. Baltimore Ravens:Janzen Jackson, McNeese State, S:Ed Reed's illustrious career is coming to a close, so Ozzie Newsome will look to long and hard at Jackson as a possible replacement.
61. San Francisco 49ers:Amini Silatolu, Midwestern State, G: Silatolu could become an immediate starter for the 49ers if Trent Baalke makes the move at this point. Silatolu is still raw and unrefined in several aspects of his game but would be a nice value pick for the 49ers in the second round.
62. New England Patriots:Josh Robinson, Central Florida, CB: The Patriots have already addressed this need with a previous pick, but Robinson's combination of speed and quickness makes him an intriguing option at this point.
63. New York Giants:Jamell Fleming, Oklahoma, CB: The Giants are loaded at cornerback, but Fleming brings size, length and exceptional instincts to the table.