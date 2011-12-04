Second-quarter explosion lifts Steelers over Bengals

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger passed for two touchdowns and set a team record for career completions as the Pittsburgh Steelers crushed the error-prone Cincinnati Bengals 35-7 on Sunday.
Pittsburgh (9-3) swept the season series from Cincinnati (7-5) for the second straight year behind a 28-point explosion in the second quarter fueled by Roethlisberger, running back Rashard Mendenhall and a 60-yard punt return for a score by Antonio Brown.
Mendenhall and wide receiver Mike Wallace scored two touchdowns for the Steelers, who won for the seventh time in their last eight games.
Cincinnati rookie quarterback Andy Dalton threw for 124 yards and a touchdown to A.J. Green but the Bengals couldn't overcome two turnovers and a handful of special team gaffes to all but end their hopes of winning the AFC North.
