 Skip to main content
Advertising

Second concussion sends Jags LB Session to injured reserve

Published: Nov 22, 2011 at 08:55 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars have placed linebacker Clint Session on season-ending injured reserve following his second concussion this season.

Session sustained a concussion during the preseason and Sunday's loss at Cleveland. He also dealt with hand and elbow injuries during the season.

The Jaguars signed linebacker Kevin Bentley to take Session's spot on the roster. Russell Allen is expected to replace Session in the starting lineup Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Bentley is in his 10th season and has spent time with the Browns, Texans, Seattle Seahawks and San Diego Chargers. Bentley, a fourth-round draft pick in 2002, has 233 tackles, four fumble recoveries, two sacks and one interception in 132 career games.

Bentley spent the past three seasons in Houston. He was with San Diego during the preseason before being released in final cuts.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson returning to Eagles on three-year contract for up to $33M

Following a season with the Lions, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is returning to play for the Eagles on a three-year pact worth up to $33 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. 
news

Panthers acquiring Steelers WR Diontae Johnson for CB Donte Jackson; teams swapping picks

The Carolina Panthers are acquiring wide receiver Diontae Johnson and the No. 240 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft from the Steelers in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson and the No. 178 overall pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

Texans, DE Danielle Hunter agree to terms on two-year, $49M contract

Four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle Hunter is signing a two-year, $49 million deal with the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.
news

Buccaneers re-sign LB Lavonte David to one-year contract worth up to $10 million

The Buccaneers are re-signing linebacker Lavonte David to a one-year, $9 million contract that can become worth up to $10 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.