Second concussion sends Jags LB Session to injured reserve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars have placed linebacker Clint Session on season-ending injured reserve following his second concussion this season.
Session sustained a concussion during the preseason and Sunday's loss at Cleveland. He also dealt with hand and elbow injuries during the season.
The Jaguars signed linebacker Kevin Bentley to take Session's spot on the roster. Russell Allen is expected to replace Session in the starting lineup Sunday against the Houston Texans.
Bentley is in his 10th season and has spent time with the Browns, Texans, Seattle Seahawks and San Diego Chargers. Bentley, a fourth-round draft pick in 2002, has 233 tackles, four fumble recoveries, two sacks and one interception in 132 career games.
Bentley spent the past three seasons in Houston. He was with San Diego during the preseason before being released in final cuts.
