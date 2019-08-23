Around the NFL

Second Antonio Brown helmet grievance concludes

Published: Aug 23, 2019 at 06:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Antonio Brown's second grievance hearing regarding his helmet has been heard.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Brown's latest grievance concluded and the independent arbitrator -- the same one as the previous hearing -- indicated he'd have a decision next week, per a source informed of the situation.

Brown, who had his first helmet grievance denied by an arbitrator on Aug. 12, argued in his second go-around that he should be provided the same right as other players in terms of having a one-year grace period to phase out using his helmet. He is claiming the NFL is arbitrarily applying its rules.

The 31-year-old receiver has not played in a preseason tilt with the Oakland Raiders while dealing with the helmet issue and a foot injury.

Hopefully next week's decision will put the helmet saga in the rear-view mirror as the 2019 campaign approaches.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson 'super anxious' to rebound from 4-INT outing

﻿Zach Wilson﻿ is ready to move on from his four-interception game against the Patriots in Week 2 as the Jets prepare to head to Denver to take on the 2-0 Broncos.
news

Nick Sirianni wears 'Beat Dallas' T-shirt to news conference

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni enters just his third game leading Philadelphia but understands the rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys well.

The first-year coach wore a "Beat Dallas" T-shirt to his Thursday news conference ahead of Monday night's game in Texas.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady ready for challenge of facing 'really good' Rams defense

Tom Brady has played 22 years in the NFL but will experience the first game of his career in Los Angeles on Sunday when the Buccaneers visit the Rams. 
news

Super Wild Card Weekend to include Monday night game

The postseason is coming to Monday night! The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend will include a game on Monday night, the league announced Friday.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott not fretting critics of contract, embraces role with Tony Pollard

Ezekiel Elliott -- the second-highest paid running back in the NFL -- isn't fretting those criticizing his contract and is embracing the Cowboys' one-two punch combo with RB Tony Pollard. 
news

Texans rookie QB Davis Mills looking for areas to improve after first start

Making his first NFL start on Thursday night, Texans QB Davis Mills reflects on his debut and takes away the good and bad from Thursday night's loss to Carolina.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Panthers' win over Texans

On an evening in which notable injuries brought about unfortunate news for the Carolina Panthers, they still emerged undefeated with a victory over the Houston Texans.
news

Panthers first-round pick Jaycee Horn likely out 2-3 months with broken foot

﻿Jaycee Horn﻿'s rookie season might be over. The starting cornerback is feared to have broken multiple bones in the metatarsal area in his foot and is looking at a 2-3 month recover with surgery, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey strained hamstring vs. Texans; severity unknown

Standout running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ suffered a strained hamstring against the Texans and left in the second quarter. Head coach Matt Rhule said he does not know the severity. 
news

Week 3 Thursday night inactives: Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

The official inactives for the Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz (ankles) misses practice for second straight day

Carson Wentz's availability for Week 3 remains firmly in doubt with reports that the Colts QB was not spotted at practice Thursday.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) on making season debut in Week 3: 'We'll see'

With the Browns continuing to upgrade ﻿Odell Beckham﻿'s status, anticipation surrounding the star receiver's return has continued to build. The receiver is not ready, however, to declare he's back in action.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW