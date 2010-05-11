Second- and third-year wideouts can have added fantasy value

Mike Sims-Walker, Jaguars:Fantasy owners remember Sims-Walker from last season - he became a viable starter in most leagues on the strength of his 63 receptions, 869 yards and seven touchdowns. Now in his third NFL season, he could be on the very of posting career numbers. As long as Sims-Walker can avoid injuries - which has been a concern - he'll be a threat to post 1,000-plus yards as the top option for David Garrard.