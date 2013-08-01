Second Act: Ozzie Newsome finds success as NFL general manager

In Thursday's "Second Act" segment, NFL Network's "NFL AM" profiled Hall of Fame tight end Ozzie Newsome, who has continued to have an impact on the field long after his retirement. He has become a successful general manager for the Baltimore Ravens, who have won two Super Bowls under his direction. He became the first African-American to be hired as an NFL general manager.
The Second Act series is featuring key players who have found success after retirement.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor