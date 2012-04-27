SEC No. 1 again - with a dozen selections

EXTRA POINTS: There were 10 trades in the second and third rounds on Friday night, after teams swap eight times in the first round the night before ... Fans reacted to the Jaguars' selection of Cal punter Bryan Anger in the third round with a derisive roar, possibly not aware that Anger averaged more than 44 yards a punt in 2011, and had at least one punt of 50 yards or more in 11 games. Anger is the highest punter drafted since 1995, when the Chicago Bears chose Todd Sauerbrun in the second round. "I didn't know they liked me that much," Anger said. ... Through three rounds, no player from Texas, Florida or Florida State was chosen. But SMU, Midwestern State and the University of Regina, in Canada, all were represented.