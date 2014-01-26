Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos: An unprecedented event

"You have to gang tackle a guy like that," Broncos defensive lineman Terrance Knighton said. "You try not to have so much pride as a defensive player and want to go out there and make the plays yourself. Especially with me being a D-lineman. Obviously I think I can go out there and handle it all by myself, but we have to gang tackle him. I haven't seen on film any guys really taking him down by themselves or knocking him back. We'll have to do a good job containing him and not allow him to break big runs."