Seattle Seahawks trade Percy Harvin to New York Jets

Published: Oct 17, 2014 at 10:42 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Jets haven't given up on their season just yet.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Gang Green acquired wide receiver Percy Harvin from the Seattle Seahawks via a trade. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports first reported the deal.

On Saturday, Rapoport revealed that in exchange for the wideout, the Seahawks will receive a conditional 2015 sixth-round pick that can become a fourth-rounder, according to a source informed of the move.

Rapoport added that Harvin took a physical Saturday, per a source involved. The Jetsannounced the move later in the day. 

"Percy is a versatile, dynamic player who has been productive on offense and special teams," general manager John Idzik said. "We're excited about adding him to the Jets."

On the surface, it's a stunning transaction for both squads that boils down to on-field performance, money and off-the-field concerns.

The sixth-year target is due $41.5 million over the remainder of a four-year pact that runs through 2018. With none of that money guaranteed beyond this year's $11 million price tag, though, Rapoport characterized the move as a "tryout" for Harvin. The pass-catcher essentially has nine games to prove to Idzik that he deserves to stick around.

Seattle clearly didn't feel that Harvin was worth the money or the hassle. Rapoport told Around The NFL that Seattle has been in the market to deal Harvin for several weeks, just one year after swapping a first-rounder and two later-round picks to Minnesota for the rights to the former Vikings star.

"This is one they've been considering for some time for a couple reasons," Rapoport said. "One, in the locker room, Percy Harvin, as we all know, is certainly not the easiest player to deal with."

On Saturday, Seahawks general manager John Schneider addressed the deal.

"Although this was an extremely difficult decision, we are constantly evaluating our team and believe at this time, that this is in our best interest to move the team forward," Schneider said, via a team-issued statement. "We thank Percy for his efforts that contributed to a Super Bowl XLVIII victory and wish him well."

NFL Media's Albert Breer noted that Harvin's anger management issues followed him from Minnesota and loomed as part of the problem in Seattle. According to two sources connected to the Seahawks, Harvin was involved in multiple physical altercations during his time in the Pacific Northwest, including one with fellow receiver Golden Tate prior to Super Bowl XLVIII.

"Plus, on the field, he's a player you have to game-plan for every single game," Rapoport said. "He's not like any other player, he's a slot receiver, he's a running back, he's all sorts of things. And for offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, getting him involved in the game was something that was not always easy."

Seattle spent much of the offseason tweaking its playbook to make the most of Harvin's unique gifts as a pass-catcher and weapon out of the backfield. His 2014 campaign has been underwhelming, though, with half of Harvin's 22 grabs coming behind the line of scrimmage. His six yards per haul marks the lowest average of any NFL wideout with at least five catches.

Still, Harvin brings a serious jolt of talent to New York's offense, draping the attack with a proven playmaker to pair alongside wide receiver Eric Decker.

Nothing we've seen from Marty Mornhinweg suggests the Jets coordinator will be able to crack a code that stymied Bevell, but adding Harvin to the mix gives New York a better chance to evaluate quarterback Geno Smith before an offseason that promises plenty of changes in Gotham.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 7 game and recaps the Patriots' win over the Jets. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

