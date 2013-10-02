Seattle Seahawks stay perfect after Richard Sherman's pick six

Published: Oct 02, 2013 at 05:00 AM

This is the backstory to one of the great moments of Week 4, the Seattle Seahawks' dramatic comeback win over the Houston Texans, which was highlighted by an interception returned for a game-tying touchdown by Richard Sherman. Sherman's timely pick six, as well as the New England Patriots staying unbeaten due to Aqib Talib halting the Atlanta Falcons' frenzied rally and Patrick Peterson's two interceptions keying the Arizona Cardinals' comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are nominees for the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the week. Cast your vote for the GMC Never Say Never Moments of Week 4.

Richard Sherman

This didn't appear to be the Seattle Seahawks' day, and it seemed that their unbeaten start to the 2013 season would be halted by the host Houston Texans. For starters, the Seahawks defense -- one of the league's stingiest -- allowed 20 points for the first time this season. Those 20 points all came in one quarter, the second, as the Texans built a 17-point lead. The Seahawks offense was stuck in the sand against the Texans' "Bulls on Parade" defense, with quarterback Russell Wilson compiling fewer than 100 yards passing. Rather than let doubt seep in, the Seahawks pushed and persevered for a road win against a two-time defending division champ.

Here are the key moments before the moment:

Tip, tip, hooray

The play: A Matt Schaub pass was at first bobbled, deflected and then bounced off two Seahawks defenders before safety Earl Thomas could snag the ball just inches from the ground.

The aftermath: The Seahawks failed to capitalize on the turnover with the first of six consecutive drives that did not result in points. The Texans would take advantage of the staggering Seahawks, scoring 20 points in the second quarter and looking every bit like the championship outfit some predicted out of Houston this season.

Golden Graham

The play: Schaub hit tight end Garrett Graham for a 31-yard touchdown that gave Houston its first lead of the game.

The aftermath: The touchdown came on the first play of the second quarter and opened the 20-point onslaught against the Seahawks. Aside from the freak bobbled/deflected/bouncing interception, Schaub was stellar in the first half. He completed 17 of 27 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns for a 98.7 passer rating against a talented Seahawks defense. The second half would be another story for Schaub.

Tate coughs it up

The play: With four-and-a-half minutes left in the third quarter and his team nursing a 20-3 lead, Texans running back Ben Tate fumbles the ball and the Seahawks recover.

The aftermath: The turnover occured at the Texans' 21-yard line. The Seahawks' drive didn't manage to gain a yard, but the field position was enough to get kicker Steven Hauschka lined up for a successful 39-yard field-goal attempt to make the score 20-6. TexansPro Bowl defensive end J.J. Watt is seen walking off the field with a bloody face, looking terrfyingly intense. After the game, Watt -- with his nose looking particularly nasty -- voiced his frustration and anger to what was about to go down.

Epic drive gives Seahawks hope

The play: Running back Marshawn Lynch scores on a 3-yard touchdown run, trimming the Texans' lead to 20-13.

The aftermath: Lynch's touchdown capped a monumental 98-yard march by the Seahawks. With the forward pass posing little threat, Wilson pulled off this comeback in large part to his legs. Scrambles by Wilson accounted for 53 of those 98 yards. His play-making ability helped the Seahawks convert on third-and-7, twice, and then on fourth-and-3. That clutch fourth-down scramble set up Lynch's score.

The moment

The play: With two-and-a-half minutes remaining in the game, Sherman picked off Schaub and raced 58 yards for the game-tying score.

The aftermath: It was a massive mistake for a veteran passer such as Schaub, and Texans coach Gary Kubiak later took responsibility for what transpired. The play ultimately altered what could have been a statement win for the Texans and turned it into something disturbing ... a defeat that has many questioning the big-game capabilities of this team and particularly its quarterback. The Seahawks won in overtime, and the winning score was set up by another controversial play -- an unnecessary-roughness penalty on Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson. Hauschka's overtime field goal lifted the Seahawks to 4-0 for the first time in team history, and the comeback might signify that something special might be unfolding for Seattle.

Follow Jim Reineking on Twitter @jimreineking.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) ahead of schedule in recovery, could return to practice this week

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is far ahead of schedule in his recovery from knee surgery, and the six-time Pro Bowl cornerback could return to practice with Miami as soon as this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Cowboys-Chargers on Monday night

NFL.com's Brenna White breaks down four things to watch for when the Dallas Cowboys face the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football."
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) to be re-evaluated after four weeks

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports that the plan is to re-evaluate Jefferson's hamstring injury after four games but there is optimism that he will be back soon thereafter.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 6 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.