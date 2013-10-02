Seattle Seahawks stay perfect after Richard Sherman's pick six

This didn't appear to be the Seattle Seahawks' day, and it seemed that their unbeaten start to the 2013 season would be halted by the host Houston Texans. For starters, the Seahawks defense -- one of the league's stingiest -- allowed 20 points for the first time this season. Those 20 points all came in one quarter, the second, as the Texans built a 17-point lead. The Seahawks offense was stuck in the sand against the Texans' "Bulls on Parade" defense, with quarterback Russell Wilson compiling fewer than 100 yards passing. Rather than let doubt seep in, the Seahawks pushed and persevered for a road win against a two-time defending division champ.