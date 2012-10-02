Seattle Seahawks should sit Russell Wilson and play Matt Flynn

I want to make it clear that I am a fan of Wilson, and I think he has a decent chance to be a good starter in the NFL. However, before April's draft, I was not sold on Wilson as an automatic future star. I was concerned about his height and whether he could see down the field and play well for 16 games. Like everyone who evaluated Wilson, I loved his character, his intangibles, his work ethic and his ability to lead a team. But unlike everyone else, I have not let his persona off the field drive my opinion of his performance on it.