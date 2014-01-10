Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers fans support rival's charities

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Comcast SportsNet reported that Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers fans are donating to the charities of their respective rivals.
- Representatives from the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which promotes minority hiring among NFL teams, said minority candidates should wait on interviewing for the Miami Dolphins' general manager job until owner Stephen Ross says what the job entails, the Miami Herald reported.
- The Daily Record of Parsippany, N.J., featured the NFL's "Super Kids -- Super Sharing" event at Essex County College.
- College Football Talk reported that all student athletes at Troy University, including football players, will undergo drug testing beginning in 30 days.
- The Roanoke Times reported that the Virginia city's school board voted to broaden its concussion policies to help staff to better handle head injuries.
- The Associated Press reported the West Virginia Board of Education approved new rules on how high schools handle sports concussions, including requiring that a licensed health care professional clear athletes to return to action.
- WGBH-TV in Boston interviewed Dr. William Meehan, who is the director of the Sports Concussion Clinic at Boston Children's Hospital, about concussion risk in youth football players.
- The Philadelphia Inquirer featured the new concussion center at the Philadelphia Navy Yard that will house many experts in head injuries.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor