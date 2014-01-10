Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers fans support rival's charities

Published: Jan 10, 2014 at 04:19 AM

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Representatives from the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which promotes minority hiring among NFL teams, said minority candidates should wait on interviewing for the Miami Dolphins' general manager job until owner Stephen Ross says what the job entails, the Miami Herald reported.
  • College Football Talk reported that all student athletes at Troy University, including football players, will undergo drug testing beginning in 30 days.
  • The Roanoke Times reported that the Virginia city's school board voted to broaden its concussion policies to help staff to better handle head injuries.
  • The Associated Press reported the West Virginia Board of Education approved new rules on how high schools handle sports concussions, including requiring that a licensed health care professional clear athletes to return to action.
  • WGBH-TV in Boston interviewed Dr. William Meehan, who is the director of the Sports Concussion Clinic at Boston Children's Hospital, about concussion risk in youth football players.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

State of the 2022 Detroit Lions: Will team break through in Year 2 under Dan Campbell?

Are the Lions set to break through after an encouraging finish to the 2021 campaign? Adam Rank explores the state of the franchise heading into the 2022 NFL season.

news

Baltimore Ravens designed offense to maximize Lamar Jackson, not feed belly-aching wide receivers

Marquise Brown and Willie Snead have both publicly complained about Greg Roman's offense in Baltimore. Do these former Ravens receivers have a point? Jeffri Chadiha provides strong feelings on the Lamar Jackson-led attack.

news

Steelers, Minkah Fitzpatrick agree to four-year extension worth more than $73.6 million

The Steelers and Fitzpatrick have reached an agreement on a four-year deal worth $18.4 million per year, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Derrick Henry 'definitely fueled' by 2021 injury, Titans' early playoff exit

Titans RB Derrick Henry returned for the postseason last year, but didn't look like himself in Tennessee's loss to the Bengals. The defeat, coupled with the injury, motivates Henry heading into the 2022 season.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW