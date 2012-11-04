Seattle Seahawks rule guard James Carpenter out

The Seattle Seahawks have ruled guard James Carpenter out for Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, but not because of the knee injury that threatened his 2012 season.
On Friday, Carpenter was added to the team's injury report and listed as questionable with an illness. On Saturday, it was revealed the illness was a concussion, reported The Seattle Times.
The Seahawks' first-round draft pick in 2011, Carpenter started the first nine games of that season before tearing an anterior cruciate ligament during a one-on-one pass rush drill in practice. He was placed on injured reserve last November and reports stated he would be out for the entire 2012 season.
However, Carpenter beat initial recovery projections and was able to start five games at left guard this season.
It has not been made clear when or how the concussion was sustained.