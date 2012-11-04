Seattle Seahawks rule guard James Carpenter out

Published: Nov 03, 2012 at 08:11 PM

The Seattle Seahawks have ruled guard James Carpenter out for Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, but not because of the knee injury that threatened his 2012 season.

Instant Debate: Contender problems

James-Starks-121102-IL.jpg

The trade deadline has passed, but several contenders still have major holes. What's the biggest? Let's debate! More ...

On Friday, Carpenter was added to the team's injury report and listed as questionable with an illness. On Saturday, it was revealed the illness was a concussion, reported The Seattle Times.

The Seahawks' first-round draft pick in 2011, Carpenter started the first nine games of that season before tearing an anterior cruciate ligament during a one-on-one pass rush drill in practice. He was placed on injured reserve last November and reports stated he would be out for the entire 2012 season.

However, Carpenter beat initial recovery projections and was able to start five games at left guard this season.

It has not been made clear when or how the concussion was sustained.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday's games

Mac Jones and the Patriots started off Friday's preseason tripleheader with a win over Ickey Ekwonu and the Panthers.

news

Niners CEO Jed York 'happy to have' Jimmy Garoppolo on roster if trade doesn't materialize

Jimmy Garoppolo, despite the 49ers' intentions to trade him and clear the way for the Trey Lance era, remains with the team and San Francisco chief executive officer Jed York is OK with keeping Jimmy G on the squad if it comes to that.

news

Three keys to Eagles meeting lofty expectations; why Ravens' historic preseason win streak matters

Are the Eagles ready to meet high expectations in the 2022 NFL season? Bucky Brooks identifies three questions that will determine Philly's fate. Plus, a look at why the Ravens' incredible preseason win streak matters and the trend that will be keeping defensive coordinators up at night.

news

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer returns to FOX as college football analyst

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer will return to TV as a college football analyst on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE