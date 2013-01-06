Seattle Seahawks rally to defeat Washington Redskins

Just like they have all season, the Seahawks knew how to close. They outgained the Redskins 352-76 in the final three quarters. Seattle's line dominated on both sides of the ball. The Seahawks started to maul the Washington front; Marshawn Lynch finished with 131 yards on the ground, and Wilson added 67. While Wilson missed a few deep throws and took a lot of sacks, he avoided the big mistake and kept the Seahawks' offense moving.