Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson voted Week 10 Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Week

Published: Nov 12, 2012 at 04:32 PM

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Quarterback Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks is the Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Week for games played Nov. 8-12, the NFL announced today.

Wilson completed 12 of 19 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks' 28-7 victory over the New York Jets.

Wilson was selected from among five finalists through fan votes on NFL.com/rookies. The other finalists were cornerback Leonard Johnson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, punter Johnny Hekker of the St. Louis Rams, quarterback Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts and wide receiver Jarius Wright of the Minnesota Vikings.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Year will be announced at the second annual "NFL Honors" awards show in New Orleans on Saturday, February 2, the night before Super Bowl XLVII.

This is Pepsi's eleventh year as the official soft drink sponsor of the NFL and the eleventh year that Pepsi will present the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year awards.

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Leonard Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Johnson intercepted a pass for the third consecutive game and returned it 83 yards for a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 34-24 win vs. the San Diego Chargers. Johnson added five tackles, including one for loss, and one special teams tackle.

Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

Luck completed 18 of 26 for 227 yards and added two touchdowns on the ground in the Colts' 27-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Johnny Hekker, St. Louis Rams

Hekker was successful on two fake punts, one of which converted a fourth-and-8 on a late fourth-quarter drive which put the Rams ahead. He also had four punts in the game, downing one inside the opponent's 20-yard line. The game ended in a tie to the San Francisco 49ers, 24-24.

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson completed 12 of 19 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks' 28-7 victory over the New York Jets.

Jarius Wright, Minnesota Vikings

Wright caught three passes for 65 yards and scored one touchdown in the Vikings' 34-24 victory over the Detroit Lions.

