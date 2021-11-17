Around the NFL

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson aims to play '20-plus years,' then 'own an NFL football team'

Published: Nov 16, 2021 at 08:31 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Russell Wilson is already a minority owner of the Seattle Sounders, a Major League Soccer franchise.

Wilson's ownership aspirations extend to the National Football League, as well, though.

However, it's likely those hopes have a long wait, as the Seattle Seahawks superstar quarterback has plans to stick around the NFL for plenty of autumns to come.

"I knew I was wildly crazy about the game, but I'm ridiculously obsessed with it," Wilson said on an upcoming AP Pro Football Podcast, via The Associated Press. "That's why I want to play 20-plus years. I think the other part that you learn about yourself is to have patience. At the same time, you have to have drive. I think that's such a critical part. The third thing is [having] unrelenting confidence. You don't want to mistake that with arrogance. It's strictly confidence in what you do and how you do it and you've done it before, and we'll do it again and with great faith, all things are possible, and that's really what's been very evident to me in my journey."

The 32-year-old Wilson's journey is currently in its 10th NFL season. Thus far, he's won a Super Bowl with the 'Hawks and made it to seven Pro Bowls. So far this season, the Seahawks are struggling with just three wins and he's been forced to deal with finger surgery.

Wilson mended his bum digit in ultra-quick fashion after a stint on injured reserve, but his return on Sunday against the Packers resulted in a 17-0 loss that was Wilson's first NFL shutout defeat.

While the here and now hasn't been all that sensational, Wilson's career as a whole certainly has been. It's also been one marked by durability, as his finger injury forced him to miss the first three games of his NFL career. Therefore, playing "20-plus years" might not be all that unrealistic, especially for a purveyor of positivity such as Russ.

Inevitably, his playing career will come to its winter and a plan/dream is in place for Wilson to be an NFL owner.

"I definitely want to play for a long time, but I think once I'm done, I'd love to own an NFL football team and to be able to impact a city, a country and just bring people to the game of football," Wilson said. "I'm very big into the business side of things and just sports in general. I love winning. I love the process of winning. So hopefully I can bring that culture to a team and organization."

So far, that's what Wilson has brought to Seattle and its Seahawks. His head coach Pete Carroll has gone out of his way to convey his belief that if not for Wilson, Carroll might not even still be around.

Wilson's aspirations for playing football for two decades is likely a comfort to the 12th Man, and his desire to one day make an impact beyond the field is no surprise, either.

Related Content

news

Patriots OL Trent Brown: 'I almost died' during IV issue last season

New England offensive lineman Trent Brown said Tuesday that he gave some thought to retirement last year after a problem with a pre-game IV before a game against the Browns put him in a Cleveland hospital and nearly cost him his life.
news

Chargers place OLB Joey Bosa, DL Jerry Tillery on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed outside linebacker ﻿Joey Bosa﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Jerry Tillery﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

49ers rookie RB Elijah Mitchell sustained broken finger; status uncertain

San Francisco's leading rusher, rookie running back ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿, suffered a fractured finger and will undergo a procedure. His status for Sunday's game against Jacksonville is unclear.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff's status for Week 11 vs. Browns uncertain following oblique injury

The Detroit Lions could be without starting quarterback Jared Goff in Week 11 following his oblique injury this past Sunday.
news

Ravens release veteran RB Le'Veon Bell after five games

The Baltimore Ravens have released veteran L'eVeon Bell, the running back announced on Twitter Tuesday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 16

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he isn't expecting Minkah Fitzpatrick to be available after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.
news

Jerry Jones admits worry seeing Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's late TD run in blowout win over Falcons

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't care to see QB Dak Prescott power through a defender for an all but meaningless late touchdown in a win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.
news

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer: 'I refuse to believe we're far off' 

The Jaguars' play has improved of late, and that is giving first-year head coach Urban Meyer reasons for optimism in Jacksonville.
news

Mac Jones: Patriots 'confident' and 'know what the formula is' for winning games

The New England Patriots are on a four-game winning streak heading into "Thursday Night Football" this week. Rookie QB Mac Jones spoke Monday on the team's growing confidence.
news

Green Bay Packers selling stock for sixth time in franchise history

For the first time in 10 years, the Green Bay Packers issued a stock offering Tuesday that will fund ongoing Lambeau Field projects.
news

Eagles' thriving ground game helping second-year QB Jalen Hurts evolve 

The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive has steadily improved throughout the past few weeks thanks to a thriving ground game that has done wonders for QB Jalen Hurts.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW