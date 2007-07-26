Seattle Seahawks preseason primer

Can the offensive line come together?

After losing Steve Hutchinson in free agency last year, Seattle lost another mainstay with the retirement of C Robbie Tobeck. The Seahawks used a combination of eight starting lineups in 2006, and because of that, sacks were up and productivity was down. The left side appears solid with Walter Jones and Rob Sims, along with new center Chris Spencer. The biggest question will be if the right side has anybody who can emerge from the group of Chris Gray, "Pork Chop" Womack, Sean Locklear and Ray Willis.