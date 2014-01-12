Seattle Seahawks peaking at right time for Super Bowl run

(And though it won't show up on the stat sheet, the Seahawks forced a fumble before the game, when Irvin got into it with star Saints tight end Jimmy Graham during warmups. Irvin's explanation: "Jimmy was on our side of the field. I said, 'Could you move?' He said, 'I'm Jimmy.' Really, that's what he said. So I knocked his ball out of his hands and just booted it across the field. That's what started it. Then he grabbed my hat and threw it. I don't even think I picked it up. I will never wear that hat again. It's bad luck, man.")