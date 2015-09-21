Seattle Seahawks not pressing the panic button despite 0-2 start

I'm not saying that perennial Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham -- acquired in a celebrated offseason trade with the New Orleans Saints -- was quite that upset after catching just one pass for 11 yards on Sunday night, but he clearly wasn't thrilled. Normally a cooperative and amiable interview subject, Graham dressed in an area of the locker room not accessible to media, emerged with his head down and headphones on and brusquely walked toward the exit, declining to stop when I got his attention. I can't be 100 percent positive, but I strongly suspect he was avoiding an interview because he feared he might say something overly negative. Let's keep an eye on his situation going forward.