Seattle Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch silences critics with big night

On Thursday, Lynch reaffirmed his value in a most emphatic way, blasting his way through the Packers' defense like Soundgarden's blistering pregame set outside CenturyLink Field and causing further frustration for his old Cal teammate, Aaron Rodgers, on a maddening night for the Packers quarterback. With all due respect to the Green Bay superstar, the best and most important offensive player on the field in this game was the powerful, deceptively nimble and relentless runner who suddenly seemed a lot more indispensible than fans and journalists were led to believe a little more than a month ago.