Seattle Seahawks make statement with win over Patriots

Those are important words to remember as we move deeper into the second half of this regular season. We can see that New England is still the class of the AFC and that Dallas is going to be fun to watch all year, especially if Prescott keeps providing more reasons to keep Tony Romo on the bench. The important thing to remember here is that it's dangerous to be so focused on those storylines that we lose sight of other happenings in the NFL. And right now, from what we learned on Sunday night, the Seahawks are blossoming into something that will be pretty hard to deal with, as well.