Seattle Seahawks looking like NFC force again as playoffs near

The trouble for the Eagles was that because they could not gain any yards Sunday (they rushed for 57) and because Mark Sanchez barely completed -- or attempted -- many passes (he was 10 of 20 for 96 yards), they could not sustain drives. And because the Eagles move so fast even in failure, the offense's appearances on the field were scant. Three of their 13 drives (excluding an end-of-half kickoff return following a Seahawks field goal) lasted 25 seconds or fewer. Nine of the 13 (again, excluding the end of the first half) did not last two minutes. Their longest drive of the afternoon was their final one, at 3:31, and that ended in a punt, too. Philly had just nine first downs and converted just two third-down opportunities. The Eagles held the ball for just 18:04 and ran just 45 offensive plays -- after averaging 73 plays in their previous 12 games. Blink -- or go on a beer run -- and you missed them.