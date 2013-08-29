Seattle Seahawks games to be patrolled by undercover cops

SEATTLE -- Police say they will deploy undercover police officers at Seattle Seahawks games this season after multiple reports of unruly fans last season.
The department says patrols will begin with Thursday's preseason game against the Oakland Raiders. Officials say police received complaints about fan-on-fan violence and harassment in and out of the stadium, some of which was witnessed by off-duty officers attending the games, last year.
One of those episodes involved two off-duty Bellevue (Wash.) police officers who used profanity at a uniformed Seattle police officer and stadium workers and later were escorted out.
Police officials say officers will be looking for people taking team rivalries too far.
