Seattle Seahawks enjoying solid offseason after crushing defeat

At first blush, Graham seems to provide something the Seahawks have lacked: a true No. 1 weapon in the passing game. Still, there are plenty of examples from the past of a star player changing teams in his prime ... and significantly decreasing his production. There's Herschel Walker, Andre Rison, Joey Galloway, Kurt Warner (with the Giants), Jevon Kearse -- I could go on, but this roll call is depressing me. So let's wait and see how Graham fits in with his new squad before anointing the SeahawksSuper Bowl 50 champs.