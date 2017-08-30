Seattle Seahawks enjoying a 'revived' Earl Thomas

Getting Thomas back this summer both mentally and physically refreshed is cause for optimism. For all their dominance over the past few years, Seattle's defense has seemed less sympatico than in the past. Now, linebacker Bobby Wagner is telling reporters that Thomas is better than he was before he broke his leg last winter. While that is a trope synonymous with preseason football, imagine if it's even partially true. That's enough to make Carroll -- or any of Seattle's coaches -- happy.