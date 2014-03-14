Seattle Seahawks' draft needs: Xavier Su'a-Filo offers O-line help

Quarterback Russell Wilson needs more weapons on the perimeter now that Golden Tate has signed with the Detroit Lions and Sidney Rice has been released. There's a chance Marqise Lee could be available when the Seahawks pick at No. 32 overall in May. The playmaking USC star can significantly impact both the passing game and special teams, which could lighten Percy Harvin's workload and help keep him healthy during the season. If Lee is gone by the time Seattle's pick comes up, then former Florida State wideout Kelvin Benjamin could be a good option, as he'd provide Wilson with a big body to target on the outside.