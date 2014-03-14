Seattle Seahawks' draft needs: Xavier Su'a-Filo offers O-line help

Roster weaknesses: Every team has them, and the draft is often the best way to address them. With the 2014 NFL Draft fast approaching, NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah will be taking an up-close look at the main areas of weakness -- and the prospects who could fix them -- for all 32 squads in the league, beginning with the Seattle Seahawks. Be sure to catch "Path to the Draft" on NFL Network at 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more in-depth analysis.
The Seattle Seahawks have one of the NFL's deepest rosters -- a scary truth for the rest of the league. The reigning Super Bowl champions have released some players and let others walk in free agency, but they should be able to survive most of those roster subtractions. General manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll have been incredibly successful when it comes to selecting quality talent in the middle rounds of the NFL draft, and I don't expect that to change in May.
With so much depth in this year's class, the Seahawks should be able to plug a few areas of need to complement an already strong overall squad. Seattle will look to bolster its offensive line and add to its dominant defense. Although the size and physicality of Seattle's secondary receives all of the attention, the athletic ability of the front seven is equally important to the unit's success. Look for the 'Hawks to add more speed up front.
Here are four positions of need for Seattle -- and four prospects who could fill them:
1) Offensive guard
Adding another versatile piece like Xavier Su'a-Filo to the offensive line certainly would keep Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch happy. The former UCLA offensive lineman is smart, tough and very physical -- three traits that mesh well with Seattle's brand of football. Although he fits better as an interior lineman, the 6-foot-4, 307-pounder has the ability to slide out to the right tackle spot if needed.
2) Offensive tackle
With starting right tackle Breno Giacomini heading to the New York Jets via free agency, it would make sense for the 'Hawks to look for someone to pair with stud LT Russell Okung on the offensive line. Virginia tackle Morgan Moses has the size (6-6, 314 pounds) and length to strengthen Seattle's right side. He's solid on tape and had a great week during the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. He's a better version of Minnesota Vikings tackle Phil Loadholt.
3) Wide receiver
Quarterback Russell Wilson needs more weapons on the perimeter now that Golden Tate has signed with the Detroit Lions and Sidney Rice has been released. There's a chance Marqise Lee could be available when the Seahawks pick at No. 32 overall in May. The playmaking USC star can significantly impact both the passing game and special teams, which could lighten Percy Harvin's workload and help keep him healthy during the season. If Lee is gone by the time Seattle's pick comes up, then former Florida State wideout Kelvin Benjamin could be a good option, as he'd provide Wilson with a big body to target on the outside.
4) Defensive end
The Seahawks could use a five-technique lineman after releasing Red Bryant at the end of February. Fortunately for them, they might be able to find a suitable replacement in this year's draft class. Minnesota defensive lineman Ra'Shede Hageman has the size (6-6, 310 pounds) and athletic ability (35.5-inch vertical) to fit perfectly in Bryant's old spot on Seattle's line.
