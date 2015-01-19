Seattle Seahawks deserve credit, but that effort won't win a title

After the Seahawks completed a comeback for the ages, after they secured a win that, for much of Championship Sunday, seemed truly impossible to obtain, Seattle receiver Doug Baldwin Jr. went on an emotional, expletive-filled rant to the media assembled outside of the locker room. He blasted the haters who didn't think the 'Hawks could do it. He ripped into the media elite who thought they wouldn't make the playoffs at 3-3 or 6-4. He crushed the critics who counted them out when they were down two scores to the Green Bay Packers with less than four minutes remaining in the NFC Championship Game.